Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.37 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $654.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 797,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 55,106.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 424,867 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

