Barrington Research Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.39 on Friday. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $628.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

