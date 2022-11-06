Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($24.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $92.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $107.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $29.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $97.94 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$692.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$644.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$665.19. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$520.06 and a twelve month high of C$716.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The company has a market cap of C$17.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

