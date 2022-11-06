Analysts Offer Predictions for Aimia Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aimia in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aimia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aimia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Aimia Stock Up 2.9 %
Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($32.00) million for the quarter.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
