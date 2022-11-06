Brokers Set Expectations for EQB Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million.
EQB Trading Up 3.0 %
TSE:EQB opened at C$47.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. EQB has a 12-month low of C$44.81 and a 12-month high of C$82.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.09.
EQB Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.