Brokers Set Expectations for EQB Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million.

EQB Trading Up 3.0 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.06.

TSE:EQB opened at C$47.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. EQB has a 12-month low of C$44.81 and a 12-month high of C$82.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.09.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

