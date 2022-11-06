Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.94) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($12.40) EPS.

UBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

