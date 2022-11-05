National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE NFG opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.



