Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 37,496 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after buying an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

