Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.