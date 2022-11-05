Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 280 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Gartner by 24.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 60.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Gartner by 95.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $341.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

