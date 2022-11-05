Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 280 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Gartner by 24.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 60.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Gartner by 95.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $341.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
