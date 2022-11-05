Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 92.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock worth $14,688,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

