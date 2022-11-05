Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 377 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 283.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.47.

Shares of EL stock opened at $210.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

