Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

