Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $250.00 at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.47.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of EL stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average is $245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.
Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
