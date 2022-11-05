Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $250.00 at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average is $245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

