Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 489 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after buying an additional 801,974 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

