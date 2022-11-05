Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG stock opened at $1,397.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,569.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

