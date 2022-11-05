Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 8th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $341.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.