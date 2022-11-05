Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 13,986 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.4 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

