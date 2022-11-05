Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $116,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

