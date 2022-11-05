Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 7.0 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $254.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.