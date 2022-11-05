Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

