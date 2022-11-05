Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $264.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,760 shares of company stock worth $8,715,116 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

