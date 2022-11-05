Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $396.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

