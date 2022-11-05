Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

