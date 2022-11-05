Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $123.54. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

