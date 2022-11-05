Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

AMD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

