abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

abrdn plc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $313.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

