EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $5,533,775 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

EME stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $145.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.12.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

