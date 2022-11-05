Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.75 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 27,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

