Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

