Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 42.6% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 594.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 32.6% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

TM stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

