Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 497.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

