Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 640 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

