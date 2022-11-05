TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $799,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.93 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.92%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

