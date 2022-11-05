Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 555.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

