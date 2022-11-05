Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

MCO opened at $258.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.53. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

