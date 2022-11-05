Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Post worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 355.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:POST opened at $86.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.