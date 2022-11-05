Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $113,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $255.06 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

