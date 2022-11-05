Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.