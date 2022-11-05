Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

