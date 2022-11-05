CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

