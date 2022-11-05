CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.