Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.81 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

