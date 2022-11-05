Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

