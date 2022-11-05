HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $435.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average of $320.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

