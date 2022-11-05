Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 19.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 101.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $248.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

