Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,714 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.4% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,225,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 198,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.