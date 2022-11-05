Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

