168,445 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. Bank of America cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

