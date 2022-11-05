Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 63.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 50.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $982,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,654,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $982,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,654,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,451,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,869 shares of company stock valued at $17,028,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

