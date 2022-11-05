Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,861 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of IVERIC bio worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

